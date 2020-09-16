Divers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: APDivers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: AP
Divers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US submarine lost during World War II may have been found by divers in Strait of Malacca

  • The wreck of the USS Grenadier, one of 52 American submarines lost during the conflict, may have been discovered 150km south of Phuket, Thailand
  • The sub was damaged by bombs in April 1943, prompting the crew to abandon ship. They were subsequently taken prisoner and detained in Japan

Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Divers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: APDivers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: AP
Divers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE