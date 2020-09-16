Divers at work in the Strait of Malacca. Photo: AP
US submarine lost during World War II may have been found by divers in Strait of Malacca
- The wreck of the USS Grenadier, one of 52 American submarines lost during the conflict, may have been discovered 150km south of Phuket, Thailand
- The sub was damaged by bombs in April 1943, prompting the crew to abandon ship. They were subsequently taken prisoner and detained in Japan
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
