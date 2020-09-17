Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino. The review by a top law firm adds to scrutiny of the casino by the US Department of Justice and Singapore authorities after a patron sued the firm last year. Photo: SCMP/Roy IssaSingapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino. The review by a top law firm adds to scrutiny of the casino by the US Department of Justice and Singapore authorities after a patron sued the firm last year. Photo: SCMP/Roy Issa
Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands casino reviews transfers of US$1 billion in gamblers’ money

  • The casino, owned by US billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands Corporation, has hired top Singapore law firm Davinder Singh Chambers LLC
  • Singapore police are also investigating third-party transfers, which are legal when authorised, and used to pool winnings and losses at different casinos

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Sep, 2020

