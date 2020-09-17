A 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) poster at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur. The US has recovered or assisted Malaysia in recovering nearly US$1.1 billion in assets from the fund so far. Photo: AFP
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: US seeks assets in UK, movie posters from Najib stepson Riza Aziz
- US authorities traced US$300 million in the UK to a line of credit for oil drilling extended by Petroleos de Venezuela SA to PetroSaudi Oil Services
- Promotional movie posters worth over US$4 million bought by former PM Najib Razak’s stepson, Hollywood producer Riza Aziz, are also being sought
Topic | Malaysia
