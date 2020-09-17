Singapore’s Supreme Court Building. The Court of Appeal found there was a ‘plausible innocent explanation’ for the Nigerian man’s lies and omissions after his arrest in 2011. Photo: Handout
Singapore court acquits Nigerian man of drug trafficking, reversing its own decision
- Ilechukwu Uchechukwu Chukwudi was arrested for trafficking 1.9kg of methamphetamine in 2011, found not guilty in 2014, and then guilty in 2015
- The Court of Appeal has now ruled he suffered from post-traumatic stress symptoms when he was arrested, which may explain his false statements
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Supreme Court Building. The Court of Appeal found there was a ‘plausible innocent explanation’ for the Nigerian man’s lies and omissions after his arrest in 2011. Photo: Handout