Ethnic Rohingya people rest after the boat carrying them landed in Indonesia. A survey found many blamed vulnerable groups like migrants for the spread of coronavirus in their countries. Photo: AP
Coronavirus spurs discrimination towards Chinese, migrants, foreigners in Asia: IFRC
- A survey of people in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Pakistan found half blamed a specific group for spreading Covid-19
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that vulnerable communities are being targeted
