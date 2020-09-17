A wanted poster is seen after the US charged five Chinese citizens and two Malaysians for a computer intrusion campaign. Photo: EPA-EFEA wanted poster is seen after the US charged five Chinese citizens and two Malaysians for a computer intrusion campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s SEA Gamer Mall confirms two top staff members charged by US in hacking scam

  • The US Department of Justice charged five Chinese nationals and two Malaysians with hacking over 100 companies in the US and elsewhere
  • The Perak-based online game store said its CEO and chief product officer are on temporary leave and it is cooperating with authorities

Updated: 5:17pm, 17 Sep, 2020

