Thailand, known for its spectacular parks, has begun mailing litter back to tourists. Photo: DPA
Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park mails tourists’ rubbish back to them
- Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa posts Facebook photo of empty bottles and snack bags packaged in box with note to offenders
- He also warns that littering can be punished by up to five years in prison or a US$16,000 fine
Topic | Thailand
