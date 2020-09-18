Thailand, known for its spectacular parks, has begun mailing litter back to tourists. Photo: DPAThailand, known for its spectacular parks, has begun mailing litter back to tourists. Photo: DPA
Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park mails tourists’ rubbish back to them

  • Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa posts Facebook photo of empty bottles and snack bags packaged in box with note to offenders
  • He also warns that littering can be punished by up to five years in prison or a US$16,000 fine

Updated: 6:30am, 18 Sep, 2020

