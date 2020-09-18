Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing called for greater interaction between the US and China to avoid a ‘future misunderstanding’. Photo: AFPSingapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing called for greater interaction between the US and China to avoid a ‘future misunderstanding’. Photo: AFP
US, China divide a concern as they have shared economic, security goals: Singapore trade minister

  • Minister Chan Chun Sing said Washington and Beijing need to maintain financial stability and security in the Korean peninsula and South China Sea
  • Singapore will not take sides in the rivalry, while Asean should see itself as a platform, not battlefield, where US and Chinese companies can safely operate

