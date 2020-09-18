North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong and defence lawyer Jagjit Singh are pictured in 2019. Mun is challenging his extradition to the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong challenges US bid to extradite him from Malaysia
- The FBI claims he violated sanctions by supplying luxury goods to North Korea and laundered funds through front companies, some in Singapore
- Mun, who has lived in Malaysia for over a decade, denies the claims, saying they are ‘political’
