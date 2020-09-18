Victor Foo, CEO of the Singapore Precious Metals Exchange, holds a 1kg gold bar during a media tour at his office in Le Freeport. Photo: AFP
Gold via app: Singapore exchange offers everyone a chance to own as prices skyrocket
- The Singapore Precious Metals Exchange is seeking to do away with the notion trading in bullion is only for professional investors or the super-rich
- Gold prices topped US$2,000 per ounce for the first time last month – fuelled by worries about the economic impact of pandemic as well as future inflation
Topic | Singapore
Victor Foo, CEO of the Singapore Precious Metals Exchange, holds a 1kg gold bar during a media tour at his office in Le Freeport. Photo: AFP