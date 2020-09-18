Anti-narcotics officers intercepted a vehicle that contained bundles of drugs stuffed inside papayas. Photo: Photo: Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau / HandoutAnti-narcotics officers intercepted a vehicle that contained bundles of drugs stuffed inside papayas. Photo: Photo: Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau / Handout
In Singapore, nearly US$91,000 of narcotics found hidden inside papaya fruits

  • The haul included heroin, ketamine, benzodiazepine and enough methamphetamine to keep 215 addicts going for a week, officers said
  • Three Malaysians and five Singaporeans, aged between 18 and 50, were arrested in the operation carried out on Thursday

Updated: 7:51pm, 18 Sep, 2020

