Anti-narcotics officers intercepted a vehicle that contained bundles of drugs stuffed inside papayas. Photo: Photo: Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau / Handout
In Singapore, nearly US$91,000 of narcotics found hidden inside papaya fruits
- The haul included heroin, ketamine, benzodiazepine and enough methamphetamine to keep 215 addicts going for a week, officers said
- Three Malaysians and five Singaporeans, aged between 18 and 50, were arrested in the operation carried out on Thursday
Topic | Singapore
Anti-narcotics officers intercepted a vehicle that contained bundles of drugs stuffed inside papayas. Photo: Photo: Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau / Handout