An image of Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong is displayed in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday during a mass rally to call for reforms in the monarchy. Photo: ReutersAn image of Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong is displayed in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday during a mass rally to call for reforms in the monarchy. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok to push demands for democratic reforms

  • Organisers predict that as many as 50,000 people will take part in the two-day protest in Bangkok
  • Demonstrators wore face masks but ignored plea from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to cancel the event

Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Updated: 3:56am, 20 Sep, 2020

