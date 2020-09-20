An image of Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong is displayed in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday during a mass rally to call for reforms in the monarchy. Photo: Reuters
Thai protesters rally in Bangkok to push demands for democratic reforms
- Organisers predict that as many as 50,000 people will take part in the two-day protest in Bangkok
- Demonstrators wore face masks but ignored plea from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to cancel the event
