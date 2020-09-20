Scientists say the risk for on-board transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during long flights was real and has the potential to cause Covid-19 clusters of substantial size. Photo: Shutterstock
London-Hanoi flight focus of CDC study about coronavirus threat on planes
- Infected passenger on London-Hanoi flight likely infected 15 other people aboard the 10-hour trip
- Researchers believe masks are an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Scientists say the risk for on-board transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during long flights was real and has the potential to cause Covid-19 clusters of substantial size. Photo: Shutterstock