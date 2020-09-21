Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Western states used human rights issues as a pretext for interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen criticises West’s ‘double standards’ after fresh sanctions
- He complained that Cambodia was the victim of ‘political agendas’ and that Western countries failed to appreciate its great achievements
- The EU partially suspended trade preferences while the US imposed sanctions on a Chinese developer over evictions in the Dara Sakor project
