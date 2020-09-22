Maryam Lee shows a picture of herself wearing a headscarf in her parent's home in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Malaysian activist fights for right to go hijab-free, as Singapore debates headscarf discrimination
- Maryam Lee received death threats after writing a book about why she chose to stop wearing a headscarf in Muslim-majority Malaysia
- Meanwhile, Singapore is confronting its own debate about the hijab, with an online petition against a ban by some professions on wearing the headscarf
Topic | Malaysia
