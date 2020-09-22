Philippine passengers wearing face shields have their temperature taken before boarding a bus in Manila. Photo: AFPPhilippine passengers wearing face shields have their temperature taken before boarding a bus in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ President Duterte extends coronavirus state of calamity for another year

  • State of calamity allows officials to draw emergency funds quickly anywhere in the country, and to control the prices of basic commodities like rice and cooking oil
  • President Duterte also signalled that the country remains at the mercy of a vaccine, which is unlikely to be developed and distributed until the second quarter of 2021

Associated Press
Updated: 12:15pm, 22 Sep, 2020

