Officials spray disinfectant on luggage of disembarking Filipino overseas workers at a seaport in Cebu City. Photo: EPA
Asian countries like Philippines rely on record remittances from overseas workers during coronavirus pandemic
- However, remittance doomsayers see something else in the larger than usual transfers: a coming crash, triggered by a bleak job market
- The Philippines government, for example, expects almost 300,000 overseas Filipinos to come home this year, with potentially severe consequences
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
