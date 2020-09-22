Singapore’s Supreme Court building. The case of an Indonesian domestic worker convicted of a lesser murder charge will resume in October to hear new arguments after she chose to qualify her plea of guilt. Photo: Handout
Indonesian domestic worker who stabbed Singapore employer 100 times has murder conviction set aside
- Daryati was convicted of a reduced murder charge in April for brutally killing employer Seow Kim Choo and attempting to murder her husband in 2016
- The 28-year-old will now pursue a diminished responsibility defence, meaning the conviction was set aside for the court to hear new arguments
