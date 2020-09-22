Defendants from the Trieu Dai Viet group stand between policemen during their trial over terrorism activities at a court in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: ReutersDefendants from the Trieu Dai Viet group stand between policemen during their trial over terrorism activities at a court in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam jails 20 on terrorism charges for police station bombing

  • The defendants were said to be funded by the exiled group ‘Viet Dynasty’ and intended to overthrow the government
  • The trial was the latest in a series of high-profile cases decided in the run-up to a shake-up of the Communist Party leadership

Updated: 6:54pm, 22 Sep, 2020

