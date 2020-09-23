Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses US-China tensions, telling UN ‘war will benefit no one’
- ‘There is no point of celebrating victory among ruins. There is no point of becoming the largest economic power in the midst of a sinking world,’ Widodo said
- Earlier this month, Indonesia’s government protested when a Chinese coastguard vessel entered the portion of the South China Sea it claims
