Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses US-China tensions, telling UN ‘war will benefit no one’

  • ‘There is no point of celebrating victory among ruins. There is no point of becoming the largest economic power in the midst of a sinking world,’ Widodo said
  • Earlier this month, Indonesia’s government protested when a Chinese coastguard vessel entered the portion of the South China Sea it claims

Reuters

Updated: 12:18pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP
