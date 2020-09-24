Parti was first convicted and sentenced to 26 months’ jail in March last year. Photo: FacebookParti was first convicted and sentenced to 26 months’ jail in March last year. Photo: Facebook
Indonesian worker Parti Liyani takes legal action against Singapore prosecutors who handled theft trial

  • Parti was sentenced to 26 months’ jail in March last year by a district court after ex-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong’s family accused her of stealing
  • Her conviction was overturned by Singapore’s High Court earlier this month

Updated: 11:21am, 24 Sep, 2020

