Philippines braces to retrain 300,000 citizens returning from working abroad

  • Money sent home by this diaspora of about 10 million people has helped fuel the Philippines’ economic growth
  • More than 5,000 returnees have already applied for training, with health care, technology and tourism courses the top choices

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:36pm, 24 Sep, 2020

Health workers check residents at a free coronavirus testing facility in Navotas City, the Philippines. Photo: AP
