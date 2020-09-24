Health workers check residents at a free coronavirus testing facility in Navotas City, the Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippines braces to retrain 300,000 citizens returning from working abroad
- Money sent home by this diaspora of about 10 million people has helped fuel the Philippines’ economic growth
- More than 5,000 returnees have already applied for training, with health care, technology and tourism courses the top choices
Topic | The Philippines
Health workers check residents at a free coronavirus testing facility in Navotas City, the Philippines. Photo: AP