Indonesia offers Bali residents free staycations to test coronavirus protocols

  • Tourism to the resort island was halted in April, but now over 4,000 people will get free tours and hotel stays to test measures to keep visitors safe
  • The New Normal Bali plan was announced as Indonesia reported 4,634 new Covid-19 cases, its biggest daily rise

Reuters
Updated: 8:16pm, 24 Sep, 2020

