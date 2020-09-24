Pro-democracy activist Panupong “Mike” Jadnok makes a three-finger salute to anti-government protesters after placing a sticker outside the closed main gate of Thailand's parliament as lawmakers held a debate inside. Photo: AFP
Thailand delays decision to amend constitution, as protest held outside parliament
- Thai lawmakers voted to set up a committee to study the process of the constitutional amendment first, angering over 1,000 demonstrators outside
- Anti-government protesters have been calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and less power for the monarchy
Topic | Thailand
