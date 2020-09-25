Used condoms that have been washed and reshaped are packed for sale in Vietnam. Photo: APUsed condoms that have been washed and reshaped are packed for sale in Vietnam. Photo: AP
Vietnam busts factory that washed and resold used condoms

  • A tip-off led police and inspectors to a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they found over 300,000 condoms being cleaned to sell as new
  • A woman arrested at the scene said the used contraceptives were boiled in water, dried, reshaped on a wooden phallus, and then repackaged

Associated PressReuters
Updated: 8:00am, 25 Sep, 2020

