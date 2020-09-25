FILE PHOTO: People cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore June 19, 2020. Photo: ReutersFILE PHOTO: People cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore June 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: People cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore June 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Singapore population falls for first time in 17 years as firms hire fewer foreigners

  • The city state’s total population dropped 0.3 per cent to 5.69 million as of June from a year ago, as the services sector saw fewer foreigners employed
  • Foreign workers was a key election in the July election, with several opposition candidates saying that locals were losing out on jobs

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:35am, 25 Sep, 2020

