Malaysia and Indonesia produce about 85 per cent of the world’s palm oil supply. Photo: AP
Worker abuses at Malaysia, Indonesia palm oil farms linked to top brands, banks
- Many workers from poorer Asian nations, including the Philippines, Bangladesh and Myanmar, are exploited on palm oil plantations, an investigation has found
- It discovered abuses such as trafficking and child abuse on farms big and small, some of which had passed checks on ethical production standards
