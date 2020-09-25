Protesters flash the three-fingered salute at a gathering on September 24, 2020. Photo: dpa
Thai protests: #RepublicofThailand hashtag trends on Twitter after constitutional change delayed
- The youth-led pro-democracy movement has been calling to reduce the powers of the king, and to scrap the 250 appointed members of the upper house
- The republican hashtag has been used in more than 730,000 tweets since Friday morning, the social media platform said
Topic | Thailand
