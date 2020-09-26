Magawa, an African giant pouch rat, has been awarded a gold medal by UK animal welfare charity PDSA for helping detect deadly landmines in Cambodia. Photo: PDSA handout via dpa
Magawa the rat wins animal hero award for detecting landmines in Cambodia
- The giant African pouched rat has discovered 39 mines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years
- More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by such devices
Topic | Animals
