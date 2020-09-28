The hotel said legal action was only taken because the American guest had penned multiple reviews on different sites over the past few weeks. Photo: Sea View Resort
Thai resort sues American for defamation over negative review
- Wesley Barnes, who is accused of causing ‘damage to the reputation of the Sea View Resort’, faces up to two years in prison if found guilty
- According to a TripAdvisor review Barnes posted in July, he encountered ‘unfriendly staff’ who ‘act like they don’t want anyone here’
Topic | Thailand
The hotel said legal action was only taken because the American guest had penned multiple reviews on different sites over the past few weeks. Photo: Sea View Resort