The hotel said legal action was only taken because the American guest had penned multiple reviews on different sites over the past few weeks. Photo: Sea View Resort
Thai resort sues American for defamation over negative review

  • Wesley Barnes, who is accused of causing ‘damage to the reputation of the Sea View Resort’, faces up to two years in prison if found guilty
  • According to a TripAdvisor review Barnes posted in July, he encountered ‘unfriendly staff’ who ‘act like they don’t want anyone here’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:15am, 28 Sep, 2020

