Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang presidential palace. Photo: AP
Duterte warns Facebook against blocking Philippine government messages after fake accounts removed
- Facebook on September 22 dismantled a network of fake accounts that originated in China and the Philippines, including some that criticised the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing
- Platforms such as Facebook have become political battlegrounds and have helped strengthen Duterte’s support, having been instrumental in his 2016 election
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang presidential palace. Photo: AP