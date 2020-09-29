Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang presidential palace. Photo: APPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang presidential palace. Photo: AP
Duterte warns Facebook against blocking Philippine government messages after fake accounts removed

  • Facebook on September 22 dismantled a network of fake accounts that originated in China and the Philippines, including some that criticised the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing
  • Platforms such as Facebook have become political battlegrounds and have helped strengthen Duterte’s support, having been instrumental in his 2016 election

DPA
Updated: 9:47am, 29 Sep, 2020

