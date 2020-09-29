Singapore Airlines said its Restaurant A380 @ Changi idea follows customer engagement initiatives on ways to generate revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: HandoutSingapore Airlines said its Restaurant A380 @ Changi idea follows customer engagement initiatives on ways to generate revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Handout
Singapore Airlines said its Restaurant A380 @ Changi idea follows customer engagement initiatives on ways to generate revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore Airlines ditches ‘flights to nowhere’ and offers Airbus A380 restaurant, tours

  • The Singapore national carrier attracted criticism after proposing tour flights, as other airlines have done during the coronavirus pandemic
  • It will instead offer a ‘suite of experiences’ such as a chance to dine on the superjumbo at Changi Airport and a tour of its training facilities

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 6:26pm, 29 Sep, 2020

