A farmer works at a palm oil plantation in Malaysia’s eastern town of Bukit Kuantan. Photo: AFP
US bans palm oil imports from one of Malaysia’s biggest producers over forced labour
- The US Customs and Border Protection agency said investigation into FGV revealed signs of forced labour, including physical and sexual violence
- The ban comes after rights groups called on US authorities last year to probe the firm over concerns about human trafficking on its plantations
Topic | Malaysia
A farmer works at a palm oil plantation in Malaysia’s eastern town of Bukit Kuantan. Photo: AFP