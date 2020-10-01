The pandemic has enabled authorities from China to Russia to increase surveillance and clamp down on free speech, digital rights experts say. Photo: EPA
Asia has become hotspot for mass surveillance during coronavirus pandemic, heightening risks of abuse, analysts say
- Among the worst-scoring Asian nations in the Verisk Maplecroft index were Pakistan, China, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, India and the Philippines
- Asian countries often lack adequate oversight of mass surveillance systems and legislation to protect privacy, data rights advocates say
