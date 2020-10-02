Volunteers bury bodies of miners in a mass grave as relatives look on during a funeral ceremony near Hpakant in Kachin state.Photo: AFP
Pressure mounts on Myanmar to act on deadly jade mining industry after landslide killed almost 300 people
- The industry, fuelled by China’s insatiable demand for the gemstones, is notoriously dangerous and corrupt
- With nearby Shan state pumping out cheap heroin and meth, there has also been an explosion in drug use in recent years
Topic | Myanmar
