An aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFP
Vietnam: Beijing’s South China Sea drills may hurt China-Asean maritime code talks
- China started military exercises along its coast this week, including near the Paracel Islands, which are also claimed by Vietnam
- Hanoi says the drills could complicate efforts to restart talks on a regional maritime code of conduct (COC) in the South China Sea
