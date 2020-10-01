An aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFPAn aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam: Beijing’s South China Sea drills may hurt China-Asean maritime code talks

  • China started military exercises along its coast this week, including near the Paracel Islands, which are also claimed by Vietnam
  • Hanoi says the drills could complicate efforts to restart talks on a regional maritime code of conduct (COC) in the South China Sea

Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFPAn aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel Islands chain, which China considers part of Hainan province but Vietnam also claims. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE