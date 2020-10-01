Sea View Resort took legal action against the American teacher over negative online reviews. Photo: Handout
Thai resort, American seek to settle defamation case over negative reviews
- Sea View Koh Chang hotel sued US teacher Wesley Barnes after ‘false and defamatory’ reviews on TripAdvisor and Google over a corkage row
- He faced up to five years in prison under Thailand’s strict defamation and computer crimes laws, but both parties have now agreed to mediation
Topic | Thailand
Sea View Resort took legal action against the American teacher over negative online reviews. Photo: Handout