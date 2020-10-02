Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Plans show that cruises to nowhere will be allowed with a maximum occupation of 50 per cent for the first three months, and must receive certification from authorities. Photo: XinhuaSingapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Plans show that cruises to nowhere will be allowed with a maximum occupation of 50 per cent for the first three months, and must receive certification from authorities. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Plans show that cruises to nowhere will be allowed with a maximum occupation of 50 per cent for the first three months, and must receive certification from authorities. Photo: Xinhua
Cruises to nowhere: Singapore looks to resume leisure travel amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Singapore’s tourism board is working on a health and safety framework for cruise lines, which have been banned from docking since March
  • Singapore Airlines this week scrapped plans for ‘flights to nowhere’ and will instead offer meals on its Airbus A380 superjumbo

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:00am, 2 Oct, 2020

