Malaysians line up at a bus stop in Kuala Lumpur. At least two politicians have tested positive as people took to social media to lambast them for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia sees biggest daily coronavirus spike, as politicians criticised over response
- Malaysia reported 287 new cases, the highest number since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many linked to regional elections in Sabah
- Meanwhile, King Al-Sultan Abdullah left hospital, which may lead some movement in Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership challenge to PM Muhyiddin Yassin
