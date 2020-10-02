Malaysians line up at a bus stop in Kuala Lumpur. At least two politicians have tested positive as people took to social media to lambast them for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate. Photo: ReutersMalaysians line up at a bus stop in Kuala Lumpur. At least two politicians have tested positive as people took to social media to lambast them for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate. Photo: Reuters
Malaysians line up at a bus stop in Kuala Lumpur. At least two politicians have tested positive as people took to social media to lambast them for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia sees biggest daily coronavirus spike, as politicians criticised over response

  • Malaysia reported 287 new cases, the highest number since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many linked to regional elections in Sabah
  • Meanwhile, King Al-Sultan Abdullah left hospital, which may lead some movement in Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership challenge to PM Muhyiddin Yassin

Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 9:09pm, 2 Oct, 2020

