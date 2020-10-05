An empty pool at the luxury Vijitt Resort in Phuket. Photo: AFPAn empty pool at the luxury Vijitt Resort in Phuket. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand’s luxury quarantine offers wealthy tourists private pools, gourmet meals

  • After barring visitors for six months, Thailand is reopening to a small number of holidaymakers from China and Scandinavia
  • But the upmarket isolation does not come cheap: confinement at Phuket’s The Senses runs to a hefty US$18,700 for a family of four

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:37pm, 5 Oct, 2020

