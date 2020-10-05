An empty pool at the luxury Vijitt Resort in Phuket. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand’s luxury quarantine offers wealthy tourists private pools, gourmet meals
- After barring visitors for six months, Thailand is reopening to a small number of holidaymakers from China and Scandinavia
- But the upmarket isolation does not come cheap: confinement at Phuket’s The Senses runs to a hefty US$18,700 for a family of four
