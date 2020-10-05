A demonstrator sets up scarecrows for keeping social distancing during a protest outside the Indonesian parliament against the Omnibus bill in Jakarta last month. Photo: ReutersA demonstrator sets up scarecrows for keeping social distancing during a protest outside the Indonesian parliament against the Omnibus bill in Jakarta last month. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Widodo’s jobs bill poses threat to forests, global investors warn Indonesia

  • In a letter, 35 investors said the legislation could hamper efforts to protect the country’s tropical forests
  • The government says the bill, passed by parliament on Monday, is needed to streamline regulations in Indonesia

Reuters

Updated: 9:42pm, 5 Oct, 2020

