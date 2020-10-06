A tourist takes photos of flowers in Kampong Lorong Buangkok, the last remaining village in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Nostalgic tourists flock to Singapore’s last surviving village as Covid-19 keeps borders shut
- Kampong Lorong Buangkok has seen a boom in local visitors after borders shut due to the pandemic
- Tourists get a chance to wander around the kampong and chat with residents about what they are growing in their gardens
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
