Sailors stand guard near patrol boats at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: ReutersSailors stand guard near patrol boats at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Sailors stand guard near patrol boats at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

  • Demolition of US-funded facility on Ream Naval Base prompted questions about possible deal with Beijing
  • Cambodian government says structure was torn down as part of planned relocation to larger site

Topic |   Cambodia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:52am, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sailors stand guard near patrol boats at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: ReutersSailors stand guard near patrol boats at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Sailors stand guard near patrol boats at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE