Musang King durian is also known as ‘Mao Shan Wang’ or ‘Sleeping Cat’ after the shape of the freshly opened fruit. Photo: HandoutMusang King durian is also known as ‘Mao Shan Wang’ or ‘Sleeping Cat’ after the shape of the freshly opened fruit. Photo: Handout
Chinese buy US$15 million worth of Malaysian Musang King durian in one-hour online sale

  • A record 300,000 Musang King durians were sold, underlining the Chinese appetite for the fruit
  • China imported 600,000 tonnes of durian worth US$1.7 billion last year, with 7,700 tonnes worth US$67 million coming from Malaysia

The Star
Updated: 11:25am, 6 Oct, 2020

