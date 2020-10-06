Musang King durian is also known as ‘Mao Shan Wang’ or ‘Sleeping Cat’ after the shape of the freshly opened fruit. Photo: Handout
Chinese buy US$15 million worth of Malaysian Musang King durian in one-hour online sale
- A record 300,000 Musang King durians were sold, underlining the Chinese appetite for the fruit
- China imported 600,000 tonnes of durian worth US$1.7 billion last year, with 7,700 tonnes worth US$67 million coming from Malaysia
Topic | Malaysia
