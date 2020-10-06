Thailand Army Chief General Narongpan Jittkaewtae holds his first media briefing since his appointment, pledging to defend country, the Buddhist religion, the monarchy and the people. Photo: AP
Thailand’s new army chief rules out coup, defends monarchy
- General Narongpan Jittkaewtae did not directly criticise anti-government protesters, but said Thai society should tolerate those with different beliefs
- Meanwhile, protest leaders marked the anniversary of the 1976 massacre in which 46 student protesters were killed in a rally against a military dictator
