A South Korean health worker sprays disinfectant in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korea reports coronavirus spike after Chuseok holiday; Indonesia tries to secure AstraZeneca vaccines
- Indonesia remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic with the number of cases tripling to more than 300,000 since the end of July
- Meanwhile, Australia’s hardest-hit city on Wednesday reported its lowest two-week average of new cases since its second wave hit
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A South Korean health worker sprays disinfectant in Seoul. Photo: AP