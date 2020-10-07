Riot police officers are hit by a petrol bomb in Bandung on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
Omnibus Law: Indonesian police fire tear gas as 3,000 students, workers wage protests
- Protesters say the new law will cripple labour rights and harm the environment
- Authorities in Bandung fired tear gas and water cannons after protesters set fires near blocked streets and pelted the police with rocks and petrol bombs
Topic | Indonesia
Riot police officers are hit by a petrol bomb in Bandung on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFP