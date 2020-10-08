Mun Chol-myong’s relatives arrive at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on October 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korean man in Malaysia loses appeal against US extradition
- Mun Chol-myong, who has lived in Malaysia for a decade, has been fighting his extradition to the US after being arrested in May 2019
- He is accused of money-laundering and conspiracy to launder money, and the allegations relate mainly to his work in neighbouring Singapore
Topic | Malaysia
Mun Chol-myong’s relatives arrive at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on October 8, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE