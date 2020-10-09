Former political fundraiser Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York. Photo: AP
Ex-Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with lobbying to stop 1MDB investigation on behalf of Jho Low
- He was allegedly paid millions by fugitive Malaysian tycoon to influence US government over embezzlement scandal
- Broidy associate Nickie Lum Davis has admitted to similar charge and to lobbying for return of wealthy Beijing critic Guo Wengui to China
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
