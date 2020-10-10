Employees waiting in front of empty bars along the popular walking street of Patong in Phuket. Photo: AFPEmployees waiting in front of empty bars along the popular walking street of Patong in Phuket. Photo: AFP
Phuket’s bars and beaches deserted as coronavirus batters Thailand’s tourism industry

  • In normal times, 80 per cent of the island’s profits come from tourism, a sector that employs more than 300,000 people
  • Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:00am, 10 Oct, 2020

